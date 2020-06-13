Persona 4 Golden PC Social Link Guide: Emperor (Kanji Tatsumi)

<< Return to the Main Social Link Hub >>
*Values highlighted in red are optimal choices.
* All values are with a Persona of the same Arcana in your possession.
Days Available:
|Monday
|Tuesday
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Rainy Days
|O
|O
|O
|O
Rank 2
|Response 1
|Apologize to her. +3
|You just need to change. +3
|That’s what kids do. +2
Rank 3
|Response 1
|Get ahold of yourself. +0
|Let’s hurry. +0
|What happened? +0
|Response 2
|That’s good. +0
|I don’t blame you. +0
|You wuss. +0
|Response 3
|Because of his hobbies? +0
|Because of his looks? +0
|Because of his attitude? +0
Rank 4
|Response 1
|Plenty. +3
|Nothing in particular… +2
|I forget. +0
|Response 2
|Violence isn’t the answer. +3
|I’ll go with you. +3
|Response 3
|Too bad that you didn’t find it. +0
|That was boring. +0
|You’re giving him a new one? +3
Rank 5
|Response 1
|Just tell him the truth. +0
|This old man here made it. +0
|Response 2
|It was pretty amazing. +3
|Don’t get cocky. +2
Rank 6
|Response 1
|It’s good for you. +0
|You’re not happy? +0
|Looks like a pain… +0
Rank 7
|Response 1
|Don’t call me bro. +3
|Yeah, go ahead. +3
|I want to learn, too. +3
|Response 2
|Your weak heart. +0
|Your past. +0
|I’m drawing a blank. +0
Rank 8
|Response 1
|On what charges? +0
|Kanji didn’t do anything. +3
|You got a warrant? +3
|Response 2
|It’s a misunderstanding. +0
|He was just being nice. +0
|Response 3
|Believe it! +3
|The truth is the truth. +2
|Tell him, Kanji? +3
Rank 9
|Response 1
|Tell him? +2
|Why didn’t you go before? +3
|How was it? +3
|Response 2
|Good for you. +3
|Find more of them? +3
|Your ‘own self’? +0
Rank MAX
No Thought Required