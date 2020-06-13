Persona 4 Golden PC Social Link Guide: Emperor (Kanji Tatsumi)

<< Return to the Main Social Link Hub >>

Rank 2

Response 1 Apologize to her. +3 You just need to change. +3 That’s what kids do. +2

Rank 3

Response 1 Get ahold of yourself. +0 Let’s hurry. +0 What happened? +0 Response 2 That’s good. +0 I don’t blame you. +0 You wuss. +0 Response 3 Because of his hobbies? +0 Because of his looks? +0 Because of his attitude? +0

Rank 4

Response 1 Plenty. +3 Nothing in particular… +2 I forget. +0 Response 2 Violence isn’t the answer. +3 I’ll go with you. +3 Response 3 Too bad that you didn’t find it. +0 That was boring. +0 You’re giving him a new one? +3

Rank 5

Response 1 Just tell him the truth. +0 This old man here made it. +0 Response 2 It was pretty amazing. +3 Don’t get cocky. +2

Rank 6

Response 1 It’s good for you. +0 You’re not happy? +0 Looks like a pain… +0

Rank 7

Response 1 Don’t call me bro. +3 Yeah, go ahead. +3 I want to learn, too. +3 Response 2 Your weak heart. +0 Your past. +0 I’m drawing a blank. +0

Rank 8

Response 1 On what charges? +0 Kanji didn’t do anything. +3 You got a warrant? +3 Response 2 It’s a misunderstanding. +0 He was just being nice. +0 Response 3 Believe it! +3 The truth is the truth. +2 Tell him, Kanji? +3

Rank 9

Response 1 Tell him? +2 Why didn’t you go before? +3 How was it? +3 Response 2 Good for you. +3 Find more of them? +3 Your ‘own self’? +0

Rank MAX

No Thought Required