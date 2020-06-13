Persona 4 Golden PC Social Link Guide: Fortune (Naoto Shirogane)

<< Return to the Main Social Link Hub >>
*Values highlighted in red are optimal choices.
* All values are with a Persona of the same Arcana in your possession.
Days Available:
|Monday
|Tuesday
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Rainy Days
|O
|O
|O
|O
|O
Rank 2
|Response 1
|Really? +0
|I’m still worried about you. +0
|That’s no fun. +3
|Response 2
|What happened? +0
|You don’t need to go home? +0
|A thief in a sleuth’s house? +0
|Response 3
|You should be careful. +3
|Who would want your stuff? +0
|Remember that card…? +3
Rank 3
|Response 1
|A challenge for a duel? +3
|A love letter? +0
|That card business again…? +3
|Response 2
|You won’t read it? +0
|What if it’s from a guy? +0
|What’ll you do with it? +0
Rank 4
|Response 1
|Another love letter? +0
|Is it a guy this time? +0
|That ‘card’ again? +3
|Response 2
|That’s right. +0
|Why so uncomfortable? +0
|Running from a challenge? +0
|Response 3
|Good luck. +3
|Let’s catch him together. +3
Rank 5
|Response 1
|Soak it. +0
|Burn it. +3
|Eat it. +0
|Response 2
|A riddle. +0
|A mailbox. +3
|A goat. +0
|Response 3
|What was that? +0
|Good, you got it back. +3
|Response 4
|I guess I’ll help. +3
|Let’s do it. +3
|You’re on your own. -1
Rank 6
|Response 1
|Because I looked reliable. +3
|Because we looked ‘close.’ +3
|Because I looked useless. +3
|Response 2
|7 and 3 o’clock, maybe…? +0
|The phrasing is suspicious. +0
|The numbers are important. +3
|Response 3
|I’m glad you’re a girl. (ROMANCE)
|Your gender doesn’t matter. +3
|Nothing you can do. +0
Rank 7
|Response 1
|Maybe it’s a match problem. +0
|Check the other cards again? +0
|Subtract ’40’ and ‘4’? +3
|Response 2
|You’ll still be you. +0
|People change. +0
|Don’t be afraid. +3
Rank 8
|Response 1
|You seem happy. +3
|Don’t put yourself at risk. +3
|I feel kinda sad. +3
|Response 2
|Protect Naoto (ROMANCE)
|Run with Naoto +0
|Fight back +0
|Response 3
|Because I love you. (ROMANCE)
|Because we’re friends. +0
Rank 9
|Response 1
|Somewhere bright. +0
|Somewhere high. +3
|Somewhere quiet. +0
|Response 2
|Cooking. +0
|Exercising. +0
|Throwing things away? +3
Rank MAX (ROMANCE)
|Response 1
|Is it that interesting? +0
|Why don’t you sit down? +3
|I can’t relax… +0
|Response 2
|Whatever you prefer. +0
|I like it higher. +0
Rank MAX (FRIENDSHIP)
|Response 1
|It was a cinch. +0
|It was exciting. +0
|I was about to give up. +0
|Response 2
|Leave it to me! +0
|I want a promotion. +0
|You’re MY assistant. +0