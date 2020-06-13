Persona 4 Golden PC Social Link Guide: Fortune (Naoto Shirogane)

<< Return to the Main Social Link Hub >>

*Values highlighted in red are optimal choices.

* All values are with a Persona of the same Arcana in your possession.





Days Available:

Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday Sunday Rainy Days O O O O O

Rank 2

Response 1 Really? +0 I’m still worried about you. +0 That’s no fun. +3 Response 2 What happened? +0 You don’t need to go home? +0 A thief in a sleuth’s house? +0 Response 3 You should be careful. +3 Who would want your stuff? +0 Remember that card…? +3

Rank 3

Response 1 A challenge for a duel? +3 A love letter? +0 That card business again…? +3 Response 2 You won’t read it? +0 What if it’s from a guy? +0 What’ll you do with it? +0

Rank 4

Response 1 Another love letter? +0 Is it a guy this time? +0 That ‘card’ again? +3 Response 2 That’s right. +0 Why so uncomfortable? +0 Running from a challenge? +0 Response 3 Good luck. +3 Let’s catch him together. +3

Rank 5

Response 1 Soak it. +0 Burn it. +3 Eat it. +0 Response 2 A riddle. +0 A mailbox. +3 A goat. +0 Response 3 What was that? +0 Good, you got it back. +3 Response 4 I guess I’ll help. +3 Let’s do it. +3 You’re on your own. -1

Rank 6

Response 1 Because I looked reliable. +3 Because we looked ‘close.’ +3 Because I looked useless. +3 Response 2 7 and 3 o’clock, maybe…? +0 The phrasing is suspicious. +0 The numbers are important. +3 Response 3 I’m glad you’re a girl. (ROMANCE) Your gender doesn’t matter. +3 Nothing you can do. +0

Rank 7

Response 1 Maybe it’s a match problem. +0 Check the other cards again? +0 Subtract ’40’ and ‘4’? +3 Response 2 You’ll still be you. +0 People change. +0 Don’t be afraid. +3

Rank 8

Response 1 You seem happy. +3 Don’t put yourself at risk. +3 I feel kinda sad. +3 Response 2 Protect Naoto (ROMANCE) Run with Naoto +0 Fight back +0 Response 3 Because I love you. (ROMANCE) Because we’re friends. +0

Rank 9

Response 1 Somewhere bright. +0 Somewhere high. +3 Somewhere quiet. +0 Response 2 Cooking. +0 Exercising. +0 Throwing things away? +3

Rank MAX (ROMANCE)

Response 1 Is it that interesting? +0 Why don’t you sit down? +3 I can’t relax… +0 Response 2 Whatever you prefer. +0 I like it higher. +0

Rank MAX (FRIENDSHIP)