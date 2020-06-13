Persona 4 Golden PC Social Link Guide: Hanged Man (Naoki Konishi)

<< Return to the Main Social Link Hub >>

*Values highlighted in red are optimal choices.

* All values are with a Persona of the same Arcana in your possession.





Days Available:

Hisano is available during the Holidays

Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday Sunday Rainy Days O O O O

Rank 2

Response 1 Too busy? +3 Tired of the food? +3 Because of the murder? +2 Response 2 Contributing to society. +3 Making your parents happy. +3 Leave something behind. +0 I don’t know. +3

Rank 3

Response 1 Ask him to tell another story. +3 Tell your own tale of failure. +3 Response 2 I’ll go tell him off. +3 You not saying anything? +3 Let the gossipers gossip. +0

Rank 4

Response 1 Talk back to the lady +3 (Courage 4 Required) Flatter the lady +3 (Expression 4 Required) Keep quiet +0 Response 2 It’s not your fault. +3 Let’s forget about it. +0

Rank 5

Response 1 That’s a good idea. +3 I don’t know about that… +0 Response 2 Good luck Naoki. +0 You got other choices. +0 You should think it over. +0

Rank 6

Response 1 I wouldn’t have either. +0 Just forget about them. +0 Don’t worry too much. +0 Response 2 Yeah, you are. +0 You’re not the only one. +3 I don’t know what they mean. +3

Rank 7

Response 1 I don’t mind. +3 Last time? +3 Response 2 Take your time. +0 Take action. +3

Rank 8

Response 1 They’re trying to be kind. +0 Charge’em extra. +0 Response 2 Don’t lump me in with him. +3 We can’t just ignore you. +3

Rank 9

Response 1 That’s not true. +3 People are different. +3 You’re just inept. +3 Response 2 yeah, I’m sure of it. +0 I don’t know. +0 Live for her sake. +0 Response 3 It was out of your hands. +0 She can hear you. +3 Just let it all out. +3 (Understanding 5 Required)

Rank MAX