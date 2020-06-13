Persona 4 Golden PC Social Link Guide: Hanged Man (Naoki Konishi)

<< Return to the Main Social Link Hub >>
*Values highlighted in red are optimal choices.
* All values are with a Persona of the same Arcana in your possession.
Days Available:
Hisano is available during the Holidays
|Monday
|Tuesday
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Rainy Days
|O
|O
|O
|O
Rank 2
|Response 1
|Too busy? +3
|Tired of the food? +3
|Because of the murder? +2
|Response 2
|Contributing to society. +3
|Making your parents happy. +3
|Leave something behind. +0
|I don’t know. +3
Rank 3
|Response 1
|Ask him to tell another story. +3
|Tell your own tale of failure. +3
|Response 2
|I’ll go tell him off. +3
|You not saying anything? +3
|Let the gossipers gossip. +0
Rank 4
|Response 1
|Talk back to the lady +3 (Courage 4 Required)
|Flatter the lady +3 (Expression 4 Required)
|Keep quiet +0
|Response 2
|It’s not your fault. +3
|Let’s forget about it. +0
Rank 5
|Response 1
|That’s a good idea. +3
|I don’t know about that… +0
|Response 2
|Good luck Naoki. +0
|You got other choices. +0
|You should think it over. +0
Rank 6
|Response 1
|I wouldn’t have either. +0
|Just forget about them. +0
|Don’t worry too much. +0
|Response 2
|Yeah, you are. +0
|You’re not the only one. +3
|I don’t know what they mean. +3
Rank 7
|Response 1
|I don’t mind. +3
|Last time? +3
|Response 2
|Take your time. +0
|Take action. +3
Rank 8
|Response 1
|They’re trying to be kind. +0
|Charge’em extra. +0
|Response 2
|Don’t lump me in with him. +3
|We can’t just ignore you. +3
Rank 9
|Response 1
|That’s not true. +3
|People are different. +3
|You’re just inept. +3
|Response 2
|yeah, I’m sure of it. +0
|I don’t know. +0
|Live for her sake. +0
|Response 3
|It was out of your hands. +0
|She can hear you. +3
|Just let it all out. +3 (Understanding 5 Required)
Rank MAX
|Response 1
|I didn’t do anything. +3
|That’s right. Be grateful. +3