Persona 4 Golden PC Social Link Guide: Lovers (Rise Kujikawa)

*Values highlighted in red are optimal choices.
* All values are with a Persona of the same Arcana in your possession.
Days Available:
|Monday
|Tuesday
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Rainy Days
|O
|O
|O
Rank 2
|Response 1
|Why? +2
|So you don’t eat out? +3
|Just order takeout. +3
Rank 3
|Response 1
|You come here often? +3
|Can’t you shop in Inaba…? +3
|What are you looking for? +3
Rank 4
|Response 1
|Yell +0
|Call the police. +3
|Grab her hand and run. +3
|Response 2
|Go along with her. +3
|Deny it. +0
|Response 3
|I don’t mind. +3
|Lying is wrong. +0
|It… It was a lie? +3
Rank 5
|Response 1
|All the time. +3
|Sometimes… +3
|Not really. +2
|Response 2
|That’s right. +0
|No. +3
|I don’t know… +3
Rank 6
|Response 1
|Give it to her yourself. +0
|Does she even need them? +0
|Why so interested in her? +0
|Response 2
|That’s not nice. +0
|He’s worried about you. +0
|You’re really quitting? +0
|Response 3
|Having second thoughts? +3
|This was your decision. +0
|She’ll understand +3 (Understanding 5 Required)
|Response 4
|Sounds great. +3
|If you’re serious… +3
|I can’t decide that now. +0
Rank 7
|Response 1
|She’s cute, huh? +0
|Jealous? +0
|That’s good, isn’t it? +0
|Response 2
|I’m happy. +2
|I’m miserable. +0
|That part doesn’t matter. +3
|Response 3
|Cheer her up +3
|Move closer to her +3
|Laugh it off +3 (Courage 5 Required)
Rank 8
|Response 1
|You mustn’t cry! +0
|Cry all you want. +0
|Response 2
|Holder her (ROMANCE)
|Stand there. +0
Rank 9
|Response 1
|You regret leaving? +3
|You’re selfish. +3
|Risette’ is Rise, too. +3
Rank MAX (ROMANCE)
|Response 1
|What do you mean? +0
|You want to see? +0
|I don’t have any. +0
Rank MAX (FRIENDSHIP)
No Thought Required