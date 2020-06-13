Persona 4 Golden PC Social Link Guide: Lovers (Rise Kujikawa)

*Values highlighted in red are optimal choices.
* All values are with a Persona of the same Arcana in your possession.


Days Available:

Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday Sunday Rainy Days
O O O

Rank 2

Response 1 Why? +2 So you don’t eat out? +3 Just order takeout. +3

 

Rank 3

Response 1 You come here often? +3 Can’t you shop in Inaba…? +3 What are you looking for? +3

 

Rank 4

Response 1 Yell +0 Call the police. +3 Grab her hand and run. +3
Response 2 Go along with her. +3 Deny it. +0
Response 3 I don’t mind. +3 Lying is wrong. +0 It… It was a lie? +3

 

Rank 5

Response 1 All the time. +3 Sometimes… +3 Not really. +2
Response 2 That’s right. +0 No. +3 I don’t know… +3

 

Rank 6

 

Response 1 Give it to her yourself. +0 Does she even need them? +0 Why so interested in her? +0
Response 2 That’s not nice. +0 He’s worried about you. +0 You’re really quitting? +0
Response 3 Having second thoughts? +3 This was your decision. +0 She’ll understand +3 (Understanding 5 Required)
Response 4 Sounds great. +3 If you’re serious… +3 I can’t decide that now. +0

 

Rank 7

Response 1 She’s cute, huh? +0 Jealous? +0 That’s good, isn’t it? +0
Response 2 I’m happy. +2 I’m miserable. +0 That part doesn’t matter. +3
Response 3 Cheer her up +3 Move closer to her +3 Laugh it off +3 (Courage 5 Required)

 

Rank 8

Response 1 You mustn’t cry! +0 Cry all you want. +0
Response 2 Holder her (ROMANCE) Stand there. +0

 

Rank 9

Response 1 You regret leaving? +3 You’re selfish. +3 Risette’ is Rise, too. +3

Rank MAX (ROMANCE)

Response 1 What do you mean? +0 You want to see? +0 I don’t have any. +0

Rank MAX (FRIENDSHIP)

No Thought Required