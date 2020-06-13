Persona 4 Golden PC Social Link Guide: Moon (Ai Ebihara)

<< Return to the Main Social Link Hub >>
*Values highlighted in red are optimal choices.
* All values are with a Persona of the same Arcana in your possession.
Days Available:
Hisano is available during the Holidays
|Monday
|Tuesday
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Rainy Days
|O
|O
|O
Rank 2
|Response 1
|Why do you buy so much? +0
|We’ll have to come back. +3
|Stop complaining. +0
|Response 2
|Sure. +0
|Buy it yourself. +3
|Let’s split one. +1
|Response 3
|Sounds like a good idea. +0
|That’d be kind of boring. +0
Rank 3
|Response 1
|Come shopping with me. +2
|Let’s just chill. +3
|Why are we here again…?
|Response 2
|I appreciate it. +0
|Not exactly… +0
|Response 3
|Can’t you be nice? +0
|You could have talked to him… +0
|That was downright cruel… -1
|Are looks everything? +0
Rank 4
|Response 1
|Stop them +3
|Ignore them +2
|Response 2
|…Did you hear them? +3
|Hey, let’s go. +3
Rank 5
|Response 1
|What are you talking about? +2
|You’re welcome. +2
|I didn’t do much. +2
|Response 2
|He probably does. +0
|Have a little confidence. +2
|I wouldn’t know. +0
|…… +0
|Response 3
|No problem. +0
|Not gonna happen! -1
Rank 6
|Response 1
|Try to calm down. +0
|Come over here… +0
|I’ll hear you out. +0
|Response 2
|You’re still young. +0
|He just doesn’t know you. +0
|I’ll yell at him later. +0
|Response 3
|I’ll be your boyfriend (FRIENDSHIP)
|….. (ROMANCE)
|Response 4
|Sounds good. (FRIENDSHIP)
|Are you sure about that? (ROMANCE)
-ROMANCE ROUTE-
Rank 7
|Response 1
|I don’t mind. +3
|About time you said it. +2
|Response 2
|Because we’re friends. +3
|You have a crush on me. +3
|Because I’m special to you. +3
Rank 8
|Response 1
|Happens all the time. +3
|You can be so cruel. +3
|Are you okay with that? +0
Rank 9
|Response 1
|Help her +0
|See what happens +0
|Response 2
|Thank you. +3
|Are you alright? +3
|That was reckless of you. +3
Rank MAX (ROMANCE)
|Response 1
|Accept it (ROMANCE)
|Reject her +0
-FRIENDSHIP ROUTE-
Rank 7
|Response 1
|Cute clothes +3
|Sexy clothes +3
|Casual Clothes +0
|Response 2
|Yep. +3
|We are? +0
|Response 3
|Of course you are. +3
|Not really. +0
|What’s wrong? +0
Rank 8
|Response 1
|Of course. +3
|What’s wrong? (Fake Answer)
|Response 2
|Naturally… +3
|Do I really have to say it? (Fake Answer)
Rank 9
|Response 1
|Why? +0
|I don’t want that. +0
|You’re being selfish. +0
|Response 2
|That’s not true. +3
|Then let’s find your value. +2
|You decide your own worth. +3
|Response 3
|I’m not going anywhere. +0
|Well, that could happen. +0
|You can’t live in fear. +0
|Response 4
|Sure. +3
|I knew the whole time. +3
|We need time apart (SOCIAL LINK DESTROYED)
Rank MAX (FRIENDSHIP)
|Response 1
|Of course I will. +0
|I’ll do my best… +0
|You’re strong enough now. +0