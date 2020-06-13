Persona 4 Golden PC Social Link Guide: Moon (Ai Ebihara)

<< Return to the Main Social Link Hub >>

*Values highlighted in red are optimal choices.

* All values are with a Persona of the same Arcana in your possession.





Days Available:

Hisano is available during the Holidays

Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday Sunday Rainy Days O O O

Rank 2

Response 1 Why do you buy so much? +0 We’ll have to come back. +3 Stop complaining. +0 Response 2 Sure. +0 Buy it yourself. +3 Let’s split one. +1 Response 3 Sounds like a good idea. +0 That’d be kind of boring. +0

Rank 3

Response 1 Come shopping with me. +2 Let’s just chill. +3 Why are we here again…? Response 2 I appreciate it. +0 Not exactly… +0 Response 3 Can’t you be nice? +0 You could have talked to him… +0 That was downright cruel… -1 Are looks everything? +0

Rank 4

Response 1 Stop them +3 Ignore them +2 Response 2 …Did you hear them? +3 Hey, let’s go. +3

Rank 5

Response 1 What are you talking about? +2 You’re welcome. +2 I didn’t do much. +2 Response 2 He probably does. +0 Have a little confidence. +2 I wouldn’t know. +0 …… +0 Response 3 No problem. +0 Not gonna happen! -1

Rank 6

Response 1 Try to calm down. +0 Come over here… +0 I’ll hear you out. +0 Response 2 You’re still young. +0 He just doesn’t know you. +0 I’ll yell at him later. +0 Response 3 I’ll be your boyfriend (FRIENDSHIP) ….. (ROMANCE) Response 4 Sounds good. (FRIENDSHIP) Are you sure about that? (ROMANCE)

-ROMANCE ROUTE-

Rank 7

Response 1 I don’t mind. +3 About time you said it. +2 Response 2 Because we’re friends. +3 You have a crush on me. +3 Because I’m special to you. +3

Rank 8

Response 1 Happens all the time. +3 You can be so cruel. +3 Are you okay with that? +0

Rank 9

Response 1 Help her +0 See what happens +0 Response 2 Thank you. +3 Are you alright? +3 That was reckless of you. +3

Rank MAX (ROMANCE)

Response 1 Accept it (ROMANCE) Reject her +0

-FRIENDSHIP ROUTE-

Rank 7

Response 1 Cute clothes +3 Sexy clothes +3 Casual Clothes +0 Response 2 Yep. +3 We are? +0 Response 3 Of course you are. +3 Not really. +0 What’s wrong? +0

Rank 8

Response 1 Of course. +3 What’s wrong? (Fake Answer) Response 2 Naturally… +3 Do I really have to say it? (Fake Answer)

Rank 9

Response 1 Why? +0 I don’t want that. +0 You’re being selfish. +0 Response 2 That’s not true. +3 Then let’s find your value. +2 You decide your own worth. +3 Response 3 I’m not going anywhere. +0 Well, that could happen. +0 You can’t live in fear. +0 Response 4 Sure. +3 I knew the whole time. +3 We need time apart (SOCIAL LINK DESTROYED)

Rank MAX (FRIENDSHIP)