Persona 4 Golden PC Social Link Guide: Tower (Shu Nakajima)

By

<< Return to the Main Social Link Hub >>

*Values highlighted in red are optimal choices.
* All values are with a Persona of the same Arcana in your possession.


Days Available:

Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday Sunday Rainy Days
O O O

Rank 1

Response 1 Nice to meet you. +0 Don’t worry about me. +0 Wow, you’re a little prick.
Response 2 Math (Expressing/Knowledge) English (Expression/Knowledge) PE (Diligence/Expressing/Knowledge)

 

Rank 2

Response 1 Of course. +0 I don’t know. +0 I don’t think so. +0
Response 2 Sure I do. +2 No, what? +0
Response 3 Wait until next time. +0 I’ll stay and help you +2 (Diligence 5 Required)

 

Rank 3

Response 1 It’s fun. +0 It’s strict. +2 It’s boring. +3
Response 2 I’m a transfer student, too. +0 Well, it is the countryside. +3 Make friends with him. +0

 

Rank 4

Response 1 That’s just how it is. +2 That’s not true. +0
Response 2 It’s the law. +0 You don’t have to go. +0 You’re not the only one! +3 (Courage Up)

 

Rank 5

Response 1 Yes, there is. +0 No, there isn’t +2 Not that i know of… +0
Response 2 Just ignore them. +0 Put some effort into it. +3 Leave it to me. +0
Response 3 It’s not like you. +2 I don’t mind +2 (Understanding Up)

 

Rank 6

Response 1 Were they a pain in the ass? +0 Didn’t you join in? +0
Response 2 You’re just at that age. +0 That’s not true. +0
Response 3 Of course. +0 That’s just one reason. +2 That’s not it. +3

 

Rank 7

Response 1 Work hard, and you can be. +0 You already are one. +0 Just give up. +0
Response 2 The other day at school… +0 (Expression Up) The other day on TV, I saw… +2 (Expression Up) What I like in a girl is… +3 (Courage Up)

 

Rank 8

Response 1 I do. +0 Nope. +0 This guy. +3
Response 2 You must be tired. +0 You must be possessed. +0
Response 3 Ask him what he’s worried about +2 Cheer him up +3 Leave him alone +0

 

Rank 9

Response 1 Happy birthday. +0 Don’t forget next time. +0
Response 2 Have a grand celebration +0 Have a modest celebration +0
Response 3 Cake +0 Present +0 Guests +0
Response 4 Soothe him +0 Wait for him to calm down +0
Response 5 Comfort him +0 Kindly reason with him +0 Sternly scold him +0

 

Rank MAX 

Response 1 I’m proud of you. +3 No, it’s all you. +3