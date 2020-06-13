Persona 4 Golden PC Social Link Guide: Tower (Shu Nakajima)

<< Return to the Main Social Link Hub >>
*Values highlighted in red are optimal choices.
* All values are with a Persona of the same Arcana in your possession.
Days Available:
|Monday
|Tuesday
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Rainy Days
|O
|O
|O
Rank 1
|Response 1
|Nice to meet you. +0
|Don’t worry about me. +0
|Wow, you’re a little prick.
|Response 2
|Math (Expressing/Knowledge)
|English (Expression/Knowledge)
|PE (Diligence/Expressing/Knowledge)
Rank 2
|Response 1
|Of course. +0
|I don’t know. +0
|I don’t think so. +0
|Response 2
|Sure I do. +2
|No, what? +0
|Response 3
|Wait until next time. +0
|I’ll stay and help you +2 (Diligence 5 Required)
Rank 3
|Response 1
|It’s fun. +0
|It’s strict. +2
|It’s boring. +3
|Response 2
|I’m a transfer student, too. +0
|Well, it is the countryside. +3
|Make friends with him. +0
Rank 4
|Response 1
|That’s just how it is. +2
|That’s not true. +0
|Response 2
|It’s the law. +0
|You don’t have to go. +0
|You’re not the only one! +3 (Courage Up)
Rank 5
|Response 1
|Yes, there is. +0
|No, there isn’t +2
|Not that i know of… +0
|Response 2
|Just ignore them. +0
|Put some effort into it. +3
|Leave it to me. +0
|Response 3
|It’s not like you. +2
|I don’t mind +2 (Understanding Up)
Rank 6
|Response 1
|Were they a pain in the ass? +0
|Didn’t you join in? +0
|Response 2
|You’re just at that age. +0
|That’s not true. +0
|Response 3
|Of course. +0
|That’s just one reason. +2
|That’s not it. +3
Rank 7
|Response 1
|Work hard, and you can be. +0
|You already are one. +0
|Just give up. +0
|Response 2
|The other day at school… +0 (Expression Up)
|The other day on TV, I saw… +2 (Expression Up)
|What I like in a girl is… +3 (Courage Up)
Rank 8
|Response 1
|I do. +0
|Nope. +0
|This guy. +3
|Response 2
|You must be tired. +0
|You must be possessed. +0
|Response 3
|Ask him what he’s worried about +2
|Cheer him up +3
|Leave him alone +0
Rank 9
|Response 1
|Happy birthday. +0
|Don’t forget next time. +0
|Response 2
|Have a grand celebration +0
|Have a modest celebration +0
|Response 3
|Cake +0
|Present +0
|Guests +0
|Response 4
|Soothe him +0
|Wait for him to calm down +0
|Response 5
|Comfort him +0
|Kindly reason with him +0
|Sternly scold him +0
Rank MAX
|Response 1
|I’m proud of you. +3
|No, it’s all you. +3