Persona 4 Golden PC Social Link Guide

With the surprise release of the beloved Persona 4 Golden on PC via Steam, we’ve put together a guide to help those in need to select the best possible answers when interacting with your Social Links. Each of the Social Links have very specific days they can be accessed with a certain amount of points needed in order for you to progress further in their wonderful stories. Some are heartbreaking, some are heartwarming, but in the end you help them overcome something in their lives to better understand themselves. There are around eighteen Arcana you can level up, but there are two that have completely alternate paths depending on which school club you choose.

This guide does not include Social Links that involve extracurricular activities, such as fusing Persona for Margaret or Judgment, Fool and Star which are progressed through story progression.