Remnant: From the Ashes’ Final DLC Subject 2923 Aims to be Its Biggest

Gunfire Games are aiming to end the development of Remnant: From the Ashes, on a high. Previously alluded to in the studio’s original road-map as to how the developer would look to support the game past its August release last year, the team left it to today’s PC Gaming Show to announce that Subject 2923 will be the game’s third, final and biggest piece of DLC.

As you might expect, the addition of a new world, zones, weapons and cosmetic is set against what the team is billing as a campaign aiming to rid the antagonistic root once and for all. Better still, fans of the game won’t have to wait long for this as Subject 2923 will be available across PS4, Xbox One & PC, starting August 20. Check out a brief overview of the game’s final slew of new content below.