Remothered: Broken Porcelain Hits PC, Consoles August 25

Fans of the Remothered series were treated to more footage for the upcoming Remothered: Broken Porcelain today. A new trailer for the game was shown-off during the Future Games Show, teasing both mysteries and the monstrous characters behind them. Remothered: Broken Porcelain’s release date was also revealed to be August 25 for all platforms. Check out the new footage below.

In Remothered: Broken Porcelain, players must peel back the layers of intrigue surrounding the Ashmann Inn and its inhabitants. Doing so won’t be easy though, as there are plenty of dangerous people stalking its halls. It’s going to take both stealthy maneuvering and puzzle-solving to learn the secrets and get out alive.

Remothered: Broken Porcelain is coming to PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Switch on August 25.