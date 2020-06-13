Rogue Lords Shows Off Devilish Gameplay In New Trailer

Currently, one of the most acclaimed PC games of the year is Monster Train, a roguelike game where you play as the forces of Hell. Not to be outdone, Leikir Studio and Cyanide Studio give us Rogue Lords, a roguelike where you play as the Devil themselves. Wanting revenge on the Demon Hunters who defeated you a long time ago, the game sees you assembling an army of infamous historical figures in order to take them on. So if you’ve ever wondered what it would be like to control a team consisting of Dracula, Baron Samedi, Bloody Mary and more in a turn-based RPG…well, then you may be an odd person, but it looks like you’re still getting a damn good game.

As seen in the new trailer below that premiered during the PC Gaming Show, Rogue Lords is a turn-based RPG with a focus on strategic combat, making sure to know how to use each disciple’s skills properly. Because should even one fall, enemies can attack the Devil’s overall life directly. The Devil has one trick up their sleeve, though: Namely, that they’re the Devil. When players can activate Devil Mode, they can basically cheat and screw with interface, adjusting health bars and more. It’s a clever hook, and should make for a great roguelike when Rogue Lords hits all current major platforms in 2021.