Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town was already shaping up to be a great release on Switch later this year. Now you won’t need a Switch to own it as it was just revealed during the PC Gaming Show that it’s coming to PC!

The release date is July 14 for Steam. Although this is based on the classic Harvest Moon: Friends of Mineral Town, there will be new features and enhancements (alongside brand new graphics)!

Check out the trailer revealing the PC release below: