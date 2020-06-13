Surgeon Simulator 2 Gets August Release Window

If you longed mangling people in Surgeon Simulator, then you won’t have long to wait to wreak more hospital havoc. Surgeon Simulator 2 is coming – and it’s coming very soon!

During the PC Gaming Show, it was revealed that Surgeon Simulator 2 is launching in August 2020. Of course, as previously revealed, it will be launching exclusively on PC via Epic Games Store first.

Expect this game to be far expanded from the first Surgeon Simulator. You’re not just performing surgeries in one room. Now the doctors can roam the hospitals, performing all other sorts of tasks poorly.