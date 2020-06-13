Twin Mirror Resurfaces At PC Gaming Show

Wow, has it been a while since we’ve heard from Twin Mirror. Dontnod’s latest adventure game first popped up in 2018, and had a gameplay demo or two shown afterwards, but it seems to have fallen off the radar since then. But at the PC Gaming Show, it popped up again, albeit only with a cinematic trailer, which you can view below.

The game has apparently gone through a few changes since last time, though, including the appearance of our protagonist, Sam. Our journalist protagonist is still grappling with his alter ego as he investigates strange incidents in his hometown, though. The trailer also reveales the game to now be an Epic Games Store exclusive, said to be “Coming Soon.”