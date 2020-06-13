Unexplored 2 Moves To 2021, Also Moves To Epic Games Store

Unexplored 2: The Wayfarer’s Legacy debuted at last year’s PC Gaming Show, much to the enjoyment of everyone who loved the original game (and then some). It was originally planned for a 2020 release, but has now shifted to a Q1 2021 release window. The extension of development time will allow developers Ludomotion to push a few boundaries, though. Or as Game Director Joris Dormans says, “We’re taking a radical approach to procedural content generation. We’re creating complete worlds, and little worlds within those worlds: stories, quests, competing tribes. When all of these systems come together, they will create a game which is almost infinitely replayable.”

Looking at the new trailer below, shown during the PC Gaming Show, it certainly is looking like one ambitious roguelike action-RPG, with several colorful and stylish surroundings and tons to explore. The game will have a one-year exclusivity deal with the Epic Games Store, though, which has helped the developers secure the funds that they need. Surprisingly, though, there’s no mention of consoles anymore. Still, Unexplored 2 looks to be an impressive piece of work when it comes out in 2021