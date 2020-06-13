Waking Gets New Trailer, Launches Next Week

The world of our dreams are full of creativity and wander but sometimes they can grow very dark and eventually wake up. But what if you can’t? Stuck in a coma, your dreams will last possibly for eternity. Waking is a new game that takes place in such a world.

You play as yourself but in the endless void of dreams. There are terrors to defeat and loved ones to remember. Action takes place in third-person with projectile and melee combat as you attempt to fight for your life in an ethereal realm.

Waking was revealed last year but will arrive on Steam and Xbox One next week. Watch the latest trailer below and prepare to face your dreams on June 18.