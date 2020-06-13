Wales Interactive’s Maid of Sker Coming This July

It was back in October of 2018 that we originally first heard of Wales Interactive’s latest attempt at survival-horror in the shape of Maid of Sker. A first-person title that takes inspiration from the real-life location of Sker House in rural Wales, the game was originally meant to release at some point in the third quarter of 2019, but found itself back into 2020. Along with a new trailer that goes into a bit more depth as to the survival aspect of the gameplay, the studio have now confirmed the game will release sometime in July for PS4, Xbox One & PC. A Switch version is also planned, though that will arrive later in October.

In Maid of Sker, players must use sound and distractions caused by such, in order to avoid the many ghastly creatures present — all of whom are blind. What’s more, for those who find the initial challenge too easy, the game even allows you to increase the difficulty which as a result alters the behaviour of enemies.