13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim Lands September 8 On PlayStation 4

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim will be available on PlayStation 4 on September 8. Pre-orders at physical retailers will secure an exclusive artbook that showcases Vanillaware’s signature illustrations with a digital artbook available artbook accompanying pre-orders from the PlayStation Store. 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim is an epic sci-fi mystery spanning thirteen intertwined tales in a 2D side scrolling adventure that includes kaiju battles in top-down, fast-paced combat with customizable Sentinel mechsuits. A glimpse into what the world of 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim can be seen in the launch trailer below.