Divinity: Original Sin 2 Free DLC and Graphic Novel Announced

Larian Studios announced The Four Relics of Rivellon as the next free Gift Bag DLC for Divinity: Original Sin 2. This fifth gift bag is the largest one to date and is available on all platforms. This gift bag features a new adventure with new fights and undead Dragon boss, along with new voice recording and narration. Players will be rewarded for completing these new quests with four armor sets scattered all over Rivellon and imbued with magical properties. The four armor sets are listed below along with a description provided by Larian Studios:

Captain Armor: A set of armor that can dominate the minds of those around it. Each piece also boosts Lucky Charm, Persuasion and Bartering.

Vulture Armor: A light set of armor that, when complete, gives the wearer permanent vulture-like wings. Full set enhances range and damage dealt from higher ground.

Contamination Armor: An ancient set of armor created from magic thought lost long ago. Each piece offers resistance to poison, and the entire set grants immunity to poison along with a special ability to spawn exploding spores that will damage enemies in combat.

Devourer Armor: Said to make its wearer almost invincible. In combat, the armor will mark a certain target in range. Any attacks on this target cannot miss and will deal extra damage.

Contents of each Gift Bag are accessible through the in-game menu, where players can choose to independently enable or disable each individual feature. These are compatible with all prior Gift Bags, and players are free to enable as many or as few as they’d like. Once these features are enabled they will roll over to your saves on PC, or vice versa on Switch if you have cloud save transfers enabled. As with previous gift bags, these new items are free and are automatically downloaded to the game

In addition to the Gift Bag, Larian Studios announced the graphic novel “Divinity: Original Sin – Godwoken,” an original story leading up to the events of Divinity: Original Sin 2 from the perspective of Rivellon’s six godwoken: Ifan, Lohse, Red Prince, Sebille, Fane and Beast. This will give readers access to never before seen parts of Rivellon through over 300 full-color pages. Mysteries about the origins of the godwoken will be revealed as well as details about their lives leading up to the Kraken attack. The graphic novel will be available as both a Limited Edition hardcover and Standard Edition softcover. It is available to pre-order at shop.larian.com. More information can be found about Divinity: Original Sin 2 in our review and some thoughts on the Definitive Edition upgrade.