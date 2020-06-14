New Mob Boss Revealed For Empire of Sin

The newest playable boss for Paradox Interactive’s organized crime themed strategy game Empire of Sin has been revealed. His main vocation is a gangster Dean O’Banion but is also a part time florist. He has a penchant for doing dirty work on behalf of the Catholic church but nothing about these deeds are charitable. O’Banion is native to the Irish North of Chicago, boasting a high intimidation factor and a love for homemade explosive shotgun shells and cutting costs on breweris. Empire of Sin is targeted for a release in the fourth quarter of 2020 for Microsoft Windows, Mac OS, PlayStation 4, Switch and Xbox One.