Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 Limited Collector’s Edition Announced

A limited collector’s edition has been announced for the upcoming Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 which is now available for pre-order at the Paradox Store. This collector’s item is strictly limited to 3000 copies and comes with an assorted of physical and digital goodies. The contents include the main game, a detailed map of Seattle, a 7″ vinyl record featuring some of the iconic music from roaming the streets of Seattle at night, 28 cm Elif figurine, steelbook case, a digital Bloodlines 5th Edition Core Book and 3 DLC packs: First Blood pre-order pack, Unsanctioned Blood pack and Season of the Wolf Pass. This collector’s edition is available without the DLC and game for people who pre-ordered the game but still want the physical items. The cost of the collector’s edition with the game is $169.99 and without is 109.99.

It has also been revealed that Damsel, the fan favorite Brujah from the original Bloodlines, will return in Bloodlines 2. Damsel’s original voice actress, Courtenay Taylor, is reprising her role as the iconic character as a treat for returning Bloodlines fans.