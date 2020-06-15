2K Announces PGA Tour Pros for PGA Tour 2K21

Today, 2K has announced which professional PGA Tour golfers you will see in the upcoming PGA Tour 2K21. These golfers make twelve in total. Along with having the FedEx Cup license and the ability to create your own golfer with MyPLAYER, PGA Tour 2K21 looks to offer a solid package for fans. The PGA Tour Pros are headlined by cover athlete Justin Thomas. A few other big names to expect in the game are Ian Poulter, Matt Kuchar and Jim Furyk. The full list can be seen below.

Cameron Champ;

Bryson DeChambeau aka “The Scientist”;

Matt Kuchar aka “Kuch”;

Kevin Kisner aka “Kiz”;

Gary Woodland aka “G-Dub”;

Billy Horschel aka “Billy Ho”;

Ian Poulter aka “The Postman”;

Tony Finau aka “Big Tone”;

Jim Furyk aka “Mr. 58”;

Sergio Garcia;

Patrick Cantlay.