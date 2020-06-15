Gestalt: Steam & Cinder Debuts with Trailer Ahead of Demo Release

Gestalt: Steam & Cinder evokes the 32-bit era of pixel art with highly-detailed character models and realistic-looking backgrounds. The core game is an action-platformer with both sword-slashing and long-range blasting – offering up a Mega Man Zero-esque feel to the action. There’s a cool steampunk visual style to the world and the dialog boxes shown off makes it look like there’s a healthy emphasis on the narrative side of things. We’ll get a clearer picture of where the game is at tone-wise when the demo hits. Gestalt has a Steam listing now and its demo goes live tomorrow – so keep the page bookmarked to download the demo once it launches.