Star Wars: Squadrons Launches Into Space this October

EA and Motive Studios today released details for the upcoming space dogfighting game, Star Wars: Squadrons.

Taking players into the skies and space, Star Wars: Squadrons launches October 2 on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. In Squadrons, you play as starfighter pilots stepping into the iconic starfighters from the Galactic Civil War era. Featuring both a single player campaign and multiplayer action, Star Wars: Squadrons allows you to live your Galactic Civil War starfighter pilot fantasies.

The single player campaign picks up following the Battle of Endor. Players take on the role of two alternating customizable pilots, one as part of the New Republic’s heroic Vanguard Squadron, and the other for the Empire’s Titan squadron. The game features original characters, but players can expect some familiar faces to make cameos.

As for multiplayer, players can participate in 5v5 multiplayer space battles. In Fleet Battles, the goal is to demolish the opposing team’s flagship. Meanwhile, in Dogfights, your squadron must defeat as many enemies as possible. Maps include iconic locations and never-bef0re-seen locations, including Yavin Prim and Galitan. The game features cross-play across PS4, Xbox One, PC, and even VR. No word yet if players can fly iconic ships from the Clone Wars or Age of Resistance in multiplayer.

Star Wars: Squadrons launches October 2 for $39.99 on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. The first gameplay will be shown at EA Play 2020 on June 18 at 4:00pm PT.