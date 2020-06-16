Carrion’s Reverse-Horror Antics Also Coming to Switch

It just wouldn’t be a year in video games where we didn’t have at least one Devolver Digital-published title to look forward to. And just maybe, offer confidence in it being another absolute delight from everyone’s favorite purveyors of weird and wonderful independant games. The bloodied and brutal reverse-horror of Carrion, by developers Phobia Game Studio, being no exception. Now, alongside its already-confirmed release on PC and Xbox One platforms, Carrion will also be making its way onto Switch.

The game will release on Nintendo’s platform alongside PC & Xbox One the same day; Devolver have yet to give a specific release date as to when, though with the publisher’s upcoming Devolver Direct sometime next month, we’re sure to get confirmation on that relatively soon.