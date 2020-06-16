Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory Announced

Square Enix today announced Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory, a new rhythm game set in the Kingdom Hearts universe.

The next entry in the Kingdom Hearts series isn’t a new action-RPG or mobile title, its a rhythm game for PS4, Xbox One, and Switch. Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory allows players to enjoy Kingdom Hearts’ large collection of beautiful music all while playing a rhythm game. Square Enix has yet to announce a western release.

The announcement trailer provides a brief look at gameplay. Players will travel across Worlds from all main games and participate in gameplay and event sections. In many ways, Melody of Memory appears to be very similar to Theatrhythm Final Fantasy. Like that game and its sequel, players strung together notes to defeat enemies and bosses, or partook in major events from the song’s original game.

Probably what makes the game most tantalizing are its connections to the wider Kingdom Hearts universe. The trailer makes clear that the game contains events that take place post Kingdom Hearts III Re: Mind.

Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory is just a part in Square Enix’s plans for the franchise. In the Kingdom Hearts 2020 trailer, Melody of Memory is a part of ‘Kingdom Hearts Series 2nd Phase’ alongside Kingdom Hearts III Re: Mind and Kingdom Hearts: Dark Road. An additional two spots remain empty. Melody of Memory could provide hints at what games might fit into these final spots.

Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory is scheduled for a 2020 release on PS4, Xbox One, and Switch. We’ll let you know should Square Enix make an announcement regarding a western release.