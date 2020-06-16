Madden NFL 21 Release Date and Information Revealed

EA Sports has released the first gameplay trailer for Madden NFL 21. The game will officially release on August 25, however if you pre-order the MVP Edition, you will be granted three days early access. Baltimore Ravens Quarterback Lamar Jackson is the cover athlete, and the official cover for the game has been revealed, as well. EA Sports is making a few changes to the game that includes new Ball Carrier Stick controls, new Pass Rush controls and also a more realistic approach to open-field tackling. Madden NFL 21 will also include more user-controlled celebrations. Madden NFL 21 will also be returning on PC via Origin and Steam. Check out the trailer below.