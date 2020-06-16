NZXT Partners With Ubisoft for Rainbow Six Siege PC Case

Today, NZXT is introducing a new H10 case for PC builders. The case is inspired by Ubisoft’s Rainbow Six Siege. The case is called CRFT 06 H510 Siege. This is the sixth case in the limited edition line for NZXT. The CRFT 06 H510 Siege includes an illuminated 6 logo on the front. A special edition breaching NZXT Puck and 6 Logo charm come with every CRFT 06 H510 Siege and only 500 units of this limited edition case will be produced globally. “We are very honored to be working with Ubisoft to create an H510 based on the immensely popular Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege,” says Johnny Hou, founder, and CEO of NZXT. “Around our offices, Rainbow Six Siege has a passionate group of players. That is why we consulted with them when designing this latest CRFT product to ensure that this would be a case that fans appreciate.” You can check out some pics below.