PAX Online Announced, Will Replace PAX West and PAX Australia 2020

Well, the very last major gaming expo of the year that still had yet to be cancelled has finally had to throw in the towel. In April, with several similar events being cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, PAX’s organizers were still optimistic that they could hold the event later in September, as they had been working with health officials and the local government, and would be following all guidelines from the CDC and WHO. Unfortunately, since then, COVID-19 still remains as a massive problem in the United States and worldwide, and as such, PAX West 2020 has sadly been cancelled, along with PAX Australia 2020 (Originally set for October) over similar health concerns. However, as is the current solution these days, the team has now decided to turn to a virtual event as a replacement in the form of PAX Online.

Effectively replacing PAX West and PAX Australia this year (and with some assistance from EGX as well), PAX Online will feature “digital adaptations” of panels, concerts, and competitions, including eSports tournaments, with three different streaming channels for non-stop content. They’re also working on a project that will allow people to download demos from the comfort of their own home. Exclusive merchandise and custom chat rooms are planned as well. The kicker to all of this is that PAX Online will last for nine straight days, from September 12 to September 20. Those who would like to host panels, be part of the Indie Showcase, or sign up as an exhibitor can do so through the official site. Hopefully, the end result is a virtual expo that’s just as enjoyable as the real thing.