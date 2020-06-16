PGA Tour 2K1 Career Mode Trailer Revealed

Yesterday, 2K announced the expected PGA Tour Pros for the upcoming PGA Tour 2K21. Developed by HB Studios and produced by 2K, the game will be getting a Career Mode that will focus on MyPLAYER as you battle the PGA Tour Pros in the game. Today, a trailer has been released for this Career Mode that showcases off some of the venues and customization options to expect. With an expected deep suite of customization options, the career begins with the Korn Ferry Tour and leads up to a climatic battle with the cover athlete Justin Thomas in the FedEx Cup. As for the customization, players can expect unique appearances, hairstyles and fashion options for male and female MyPLAYERS, apparel and gear from Adidas, Polo Ralph Lauren, Malbon Golf, Callaway Golf, Bridgestone Golf, TaylorMade Golf and more. You can check out the trailer below.