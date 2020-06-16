Playable Windjammers 2 Demo Running During Steam Game Festival

After months of hype and teases, Windjammers fans can finally try out Windjammers 2 for themselves. Fans will be able to download and play a demo for Windjammers 2 during the Steam Game Festival, which is running from June 16 to June 22. The demo will feature three characters: Klaus Wessel, Sophie De Lys and Max Hurricane. Using these characters, fans will be able to put their disk-chucking skills to the test either locally or online on the Beach, Stadium and Ring arenas. The demo will only be playable during the Steam Game Festival, so be sure to act quickly if this sounds at all interesting.

Windjammers 2 will eventually be coming to the PC and Nintendo Switch.