Insomniac Confirms Second Playable Character in Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart

Last week as part of the PlayStation 5 event, one of the notable first-party titles that was revealed to be coming to the next-gen console was a new entry in the long-running comedic action-adventure franchise featuring Insomniac’s Lombax and robot duo.

Play as Ratchet AND a mysterious new female Lombax from another dimension. #RatchetPS5 #RiftApart pic.twitter.com/aMDSAB77iG — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) June 16, 2020

However, it turns out that Ratchet will not be the only playable Lombax in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart. At the end of the reveal trailer, viewers see Clank being tossed into a dimensional rift without Ratchet, and is instead greeted by an unnamed female Lombax who will apparently be playable according to the above tweet from the developer. While Clank himself has occasionally been controllable in previous Ratchet and Clank games, players have primarily only played as Ratchet in the mainline entries, so having the opportunity to control another Lombax with her mallet and potential arsenal of other unique weapons is certainly intriguing.

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart will eventually launch on PS5, which itself is slated to release this holiday season.