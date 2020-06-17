New Trailer Showcases Destroy All Humans! Invasion

The original Destroy All Humans managed to create a sandbox experience that stood out in a time when that was hard to do. With a wise-cracking alien and an anal probe gun, Crypto-137 made a bit of a name for himself with the original entry. Last year, a full-on remake was announced of the first game for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC via both Steam and GOG. Beyond a demo just coming out on both of those services for the PC, we can now take a look at a new trailer showcasing destruction. The remake of the finely-crafted original release comes out on July 28 and brings with it a giant boost in graphical fidelity and texture quality – which really drives him the ’50s vibe perfectly.