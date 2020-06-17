Pyramid Head Roams Dead by Daylight Starting Today

A couple of weeks ago, Behavior Interactive revealed that their latest horror crossover would be based on Silent Hill, the now years-dormant horror series own by Konami. As horrific as it is, Pyramid Head is a welcome sight after such a long absence, and fans finally get the chance to the monster’s powers as their own. The newly released chapter features Pyramid Head as “The Executioner,” allowing players to slice up survivors with the Great Knife and condemn them to a painful fate. Cheryl Mason has also made her way into The Entity’s realm, her mission being to put an end to the evil. Cheryl is tough to be sure, but she might just be in over her head here.

To commemorate the launch of Dead by Daylight’s Silent Hill chapter, Behavior Interactive has launched a new Silent Hill Edition of the game on digital storefronts. This version of Dead by Daylight includes the base game, the Silent Hill chapter and rare outfits for both Cheryl and Pyramid Head. This coincides with the addition of a brand-new character customization feature for the base game. With it, players can now use alternate skins for all their killers and survivors.

Dead by Daylight – Silent Hill is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.