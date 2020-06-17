Zigurrat Interactive Picks Up Bloodrayne IP From Majesco

The early to mid-’00s were an interesting time in gaming, and one of its biggest surprise IPs was Bloodrayne. While vampires were nothing new in gaming thanks to things like Castlevania, there wasn’t a female protagonist in that role before and between well-regarded games and even a movie franchise, the character wound up becoming pretty iconic for its time. The last new mainline BloodRayne game was BloodRayne Betrayal, but Ziggurat is working with Terminal Reality, the original creators of the game, to bring the series to modern day PC hardware. Ziggurat acquired the IP from Majesco along with several others to be announced later.