Apex Legends Coming to Switch, Steam Alongside Cross-Play Support

If the success of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order wasn’t enough, Respawn Entertainment ended up with another runaway success last year with the release of free-to-play, Battle Royale entrant Apex Legend. And while the game has continued to grow with new characters, seasons and in-world alterations, the biggest news to come out of the game during EA Play today wasn’t of its new content. Rather, the fact Apex Legends — more than a year after its original release in February last year — will finally be making its way to both Nintendo Switch and Steam on PC.

Alongside the news of the games arrival on Steam and Nintendo’s console, the latter of which slated to release sometime this Fall, the game will now finally support cross-play between all platforms. Apex Legends’ latest event, the Lost Treasures Collection, as part of the game’s fourth season new content, kicks off June 23.