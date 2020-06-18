Celebrate Pac-Man’s 40th Anniversary with New Collectibles

The video game industry’s OG mascot is arguably Pac-Man who took the world by storm causing quite a craze. 2020 marks the game’s 40th anniversary which is quite a huge achievement. With that comes some neat collectibles for the biggest fans.

There are a few figurines coming out for your home, office or desk displays. Pac-Man comes in his classic yellow appearance in large and small version. Then, there are large black and white ones and a small black. It’s an interesting release that gives your gaming collection a sleek addition.

Check out the image below for a closer look and order them now on the Neomedia website.