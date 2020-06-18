Collector’s Cabinet: Desperados III Collector’s Edition

There’s only one thing better than playing games and that’s collecting every piece of merchandise tied to them. There was nothing like flipping through your favorite gaming magazine and seeing a profile of a limited edition collectible or discovering a piece of memorabilia from a beloved game in an overlooked corner of a shop and it’s a feeling we strive to replicate every month as we look through our own collector’s cabinet and dig out items new and old to show the world.



Fans have been awaiting Desperados III for many years now. With Desperados 2: Cooper’s Revenge releasing back in 2006, it has been more than a decade since we last had our fill of western tactical goodness. Now that the title is finally out on PS4, Xbox One and PC, hardcore fans can pick up a special Collector’s Edition of the game. It’s available for each of the release platforms and comes with a whole host of goodies.

The first thing you’ll see when checking out the Desperados III Collector’s Edition is its huge box. Once you take off the thin cardboard slipcover, a much nicer box is revealed. This sturdy cardboard premium box features lovely key artwork of the five main characters and as such would look great on a shelf. Why is the box so big? It needs to contain a copy of the game, soundtrack CD, postcard set, art book and a music box that comes with five character statues. Each item is snugly and safely housed within.



Depending on the version you buy, you’ll end up with a sealed copy of Desperados III for PS4, Xbox One or PC. The PC version comes inside a retro-style PC big box and costs a bit less than the console versions – $10 cheaper. Also included is a sheet of paper that includes a Season Pass key. The Season Pass will provide three additional missions taking place after the end of the game. You can redeem it to your account now to automatically receive the content once it releases later this year.

The Desperados III Official Soundtrack is one disc that includes 33 tracks composed by Filippo Beck Peccoz. While this is a purely physical item, folks who want the soundtrack digitally can download it on gaming storefronts like Steam and GOG, as well as on audio platforms like Spotify and Amazon Music. Note that the soundtrack included here is not a complete collection of all in-game music. Fortunately, it contains key songs such as the theme music. In comparison, the complete soundtrack released online includes over seventy tracks.



Next up is the art book. Titled “The Art of Desperados III,” this hardcover art book features sixty pages of content. As with other art books, it includes a boatload of concept art and character drawings. Interestingly, it also includes pages devoted to designing the user interface and details about how the soundtrack was composed. Please note that the art book includes imagery from different chapters in the game and could therefore be considered spoiler content to certain folks. In that case, just don’t go flipping through the book until after you’ve completed the game.



As if an art book weren’t enough, you also get artwork in the form of eight postcards. These come on a nice, firm card stock and showcase different art on each postcard. Each of the five playable characters gets their own. These showcase artwork of the key character as well as a wanted poster. The rest of the postcards showcase paintings of landscapes in the game. Unlike a traditional postcard, these cards are longer and feature a matte finish on the artwork.

Finally, there’s the most intriguing collectible of the bunch — the music box! The actual music box is an empty stand with a wind up mechanism on the bottom. The reason for it being designed this way is because also included are five interchangeable figurines. You can choose whichever character to be displayed atop the music box. Although they may look like bronze, the figurines and music box stand are plastic. Once one six inch figure is slotted on top of the music box, it will spin when the music box plays. The music box itself plays a tune from the game and provides a truly unique collector’s piece.



The Desperados III Collector’s Edition is jam packed and has a price to match. Picking it up on PS4 or Xbox One costs $199.99 (£109.99 / €119.99) whereas the PC edition costs $109.99 (£99.99 / €109.99). All editions are still available online via retailers such as Amazon. This edition of the game is best recommended to fans of the Desperados series. With that said, people who played Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun might also want to dip in because this latest release from Mimimi Games is even more engaging.

