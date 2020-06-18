Cyberpunk 2077 Delayed Again, Now Coming in November

CD Projekt Red today announced that Cyberpunk 2077 has been delayed to November.

The massive RPG will miss its second prescribed release date. Originally set to launch in April, CD Projekt Red delayed the game to September 17. Today, they’ve revealed that the game will also miss that date. Cyberpunk 2077 will now launch on November 19.

Taking to Twitter, the developer and publisher confirmed the news. While the game is done from a content and gameplay perspective, CD Projekt Red needs more time to balance mechanics and polish the game.

An important development update pic.twitter.com/uFGrt9Tqpi — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) June 18, 2020

It’s disappointing news, but understandable given the current circumstances engulfing the world. The team still intends to show the game off on June 25 during their Night City Wire digital event.

Cyberpunk 2077 is out November 19 on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. The game is also coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X, but their release dates remain a mystery. No word if this delay will allow the Stadia version to launch on the same day as the other versions.