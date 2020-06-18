Degica Drops Palais de Reine on Steam

Degica Games did something a little odd this week by suddenly releasing a game on Steam. They didn’t announce it was coming at any point! The game in question is Palais de Reine.

This medieval diplomacy simulator also includes otome content. As such, you’ll be able to fall in love with one of the knights along your journey. Part of the surprise is that this is not a recent release. Palais de Reine originally launched on PC in 2006, before a PS2 port one year later.

Palais de Reine is available with a launch week discount of $23.99 on Steam.