Horizon: Forbidden West Aiming for No Loading Screens, 2021 Release

Last week as part of the PlayStation 5 Future of Gaming showcase, Guerilla Games revealed the follow-up to their acclaimed open world post-post apocalypse title with its first trailer.

While that first glimpse at Horizon: Forbidden West provided a great look at the new environments and some of the robotic creatures that will inhabit it, intrigued fans still have some questions about the upcoming PS5 exclusive. In the video below, game director Mathijs De Jonge details some of the team’s goals for the anticipated sequel, such as including virtually no loading screens with fast start-up times, and targeting a launch next year, which is welcome news since the reveal trailer did not include any sort of release window.

