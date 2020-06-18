Insomniac Games Drops New Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Details

Insomniac Games today dropped fresh details about Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales’ story, length, and technical details.

Of all the big exclusives revealed at last week’s PS5 reveal event, none have garnered the scrutiny of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales. Most of this was due to a poor choice of words by a Sony executive. At the time, this executive misstated that the game was a remaster of the 2018 with a Miles Morales expansion built-in. Insomniac Games moved quickly to quash it, but questions remained.

Taking to the PlayStation Blog, Creative Director Brian Horton revealed new details about the game. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales takes place a year after the events of the original game. Taking place during winter, New York City finds itself blanketed in snow, a glistening departure from the original’s sun-baked streets. However, Miles’ Christmas break plans are placed on pause after a war breaks out between an energy corporation and a high-tech criminal army.

Addressing the length controversy, Horton confirmed that the game features a full story arc with Miles. He compared the scope of the game to Uncharted: The Lost Legacy. The Lost Legacy ended up running 10-12 hours compared to 17 hours for Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End. Overall, Miles Morales should, hopefully, be a lengthy experience.

Horton also confirmed that Miles Morales will be a showcase of the PS5’s power this holiday. The game features near-instant loading, ray-tracing, 3D audio, and DualSense controller capabilities. Insomniac promises quite an improvement over what players saw on PS4.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales launches this holiday on PS5.