The Sims 4 Now Available on Steam

Create an escape from the real world by diving into The Sims 4 on Steam. The announcement was made official during the EA Play 2020 event.

A quick message about representation and inclusiveness in video games played which offered insight to reiterate the series’ dedication to create a utopia of what the world should become, where we all live a life without judgement. While there wasn’t actually any other news to reveal during the presentation, there will be more information coming to Sims 4 throughout the summer.

If you haven’t checked out the game yet, the Steam release reaches an even wider audience. Watch the video below for a look at so much of what Sims 4 has packed!