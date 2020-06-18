Where to Find The Last of Us Part II’s Uncharted Easter Egg

Like any good Naughty Dog game, The Last of Us Part II features callbacks to the studio’s previous titles. One of those callbacks is a special artifact that Ellie can add to her collectible collection and a trophy to add to yours. Luckily, it isn’t too difficult to find, but you will need to go off the beaten path early into the adventure.

SPOILER ALERT! Though nothing plot specific is mentioned in the guide, it does feature locations of The Last of Us Part II not previously revealed by Sony Interactive Entertainment. Do not scroll past the image below if you wish to remain spoiler free.



The quest to uncover the artifact begins right as you enter Downtown Seattle. Gallop straight ahead, and you’ll see a small structure to your left. Underneath it is a handbag Ellie can dig through. It details potential supplies hidden in Westlake Bank.

Luckily for us, Westlake Bank is right next door to the structure. Its entrance is destroyed, however, leaving only a small tunnel as the entrance. The tunnel isn’t long and is safe to pass through. The tunnel empties in the bank’s lobby, which is swarming with Runners and Clickers. Some are wearing body armor, so body shots won’t do as much damage. You’ll need to clear them all since what you’ll be doing next requires noise.

Once all Infected are cleared, you can make your way back towards the vault. Upon entering the area, you’ll notice a body along with another satchel. This contains the combination for the vault: 60-23-06. Go ahead and enter the combination in the vault door. As a special bonus, completing the side quest grants Ellie early access to the shotgun. Nab it from the body once you walk in. After that, head towards the back right of the vault. You’ll find a small locker that, when opened, reveals the Uncharted artifact: Sir Francis Drake’s ring.

The ring was one of Nathan Drake’s most treasured heirlooms in the Uncharted series but was lost in the climactic battle in Ubar during Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception. Like the ring in Uncharted, the version in The Last of Us Part II is inscribed with Drake’s motto, “Sic Parvis Magna,” which translates to “Greatness From Small Beginnings.” The ring also contains his supposed death (29 January 1596) as well as the coordinates for his coffin (9-32-79). Finding the ring unlocks the Bronze trophy, So Great and Small.

The Last of Us Part II is out June 19 exclusively on PS4.