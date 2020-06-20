DIRT 5 Introduces New Career Mode, Includes Nolan North and Troy Baker

DIRT 5 is on its way for both current generation and next generation consoles this Fall. Launching on October 9 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC, there will be a new Career Mode instilled in the game. DIRT 5 will include big names from both gaming and car culture. Career Mode will be divided into five chapters and racers will earn stamps along the way to unlock the main event. This will allow for competing for big challenges that all make up the DIRT Series. This global racing event focuses on multiple racing disciplines against the world’s top off-road competitors.

Racers begin competing against an established field of racers. The race drivers includes superstar fan favorite, Alex ‘AJ’ Janiček and Bruno Durand, a veteran who quickly becomes the game’s antagonist. The rivalry between both AJ and Bruno creates the opportunity for a new up-and-coming driver to make an impact on the series.

The World Tour will take place in multiple countries ranging from the United States to China. DIRT 5 inclues real-world global brands looking to sign fresh talent. The game includes plenty of in-game rewards on offer based on performance and reputation rank. DIRT 5’s Career Mode also allows for local multiplayer support for up to four players. Players can do this for all multi-car challenges with additional drivers replacing Al-controlled vehicles.

DIRT 5 will include an actual podcast in the Career Mode. Codemasters has nabbed some big names as AJ is played by Troy Baker and Bruno is played by Nolan North. Career Mode comes together with the help of James Pumphrey and Nolan Sykes from racing enthusiasts and YouTube sensations, Donut Media. The DIRT Podcast by Donut Media will feature special guests including current W Series World Champion, Jamie Chadwick and YouTube star, SLAPTrain. You can watch the newest trailer below.

“DIRT 5’s Career mode underpins the entire experience and delivers a deeply immersive playground with player choice very much at the heart of it,” said DIRT 5 Development Director at Codemasters, Robert Karp. “The addition of Troy, Nolan and Donut Media has created a living, breathing world and one where the player wants to belong and compete. Whether they can rise to the Main Event and Throwdown challenges remains to be seen.”