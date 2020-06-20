EA Gives Glance to Next Gen Madden and FIFA

During the EA PLAY 2020, EA released a trailer that showed off two of its sports titles for next generation. Both the Madden and FIFA series are highly successful, so it makes sense that these two sports titles garnered the attention. Both will be coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X with Madden currently allowing players that purchase for current generation consoles to upgrade for free. The games are still currently in development, but the big aspect that sticks out from the gameplay snippets are the lively crowds. You can check out the trailer below.