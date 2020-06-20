Get a Taste of Genshin Impact’s Soundtrack with their Sample Playlist

Genshin Impact is aiming for a 2020 release date, and as we get further into the year the team has continued to share more details. The previous interview showcased the team working on some of the music, and now we’ve gotten an entire playlist with a selection of 15 songs to listen to. It’s a great treat and will get players excited for what they’re going to experience as they play through the story.

Genshin Impact is planning to release on PS4, PC, iOS, Android, Switch and Xbox this year. Check out the first song and playlist below: