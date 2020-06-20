Meet the Characters of Robotics;Notes Elite & DasH

Fans familiar with Steins;Gate have likely kept an eye out on the upcoming Robotics;Notes coming out this year. Those excited to jump in can check out the latest trailer, which introduces the characters in the robot club and teases a bit of their personality players will get to experience. Dive into the world with branching paths that uncover different truths about what’s going on with every character, and how to help along the way.

Robotics;Notes Elite & DasH launches on October 13 for PS4, Steam and Switch. Check out the character trailer below: