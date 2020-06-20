Nintendo Helping Players who Purchased Incorrect Pokemon Expansion Passes

When the expansion pass for Pokemon Sword and Shield was released, there was a little bit of confusion from players given that there were two passes. Although both were listed for which respective title they were for, there was still some confusion which ended with players purchasing the wrong one. Fortunately, Nintendo is aware of this and even offering to help those that want to exchange for the other version. Those who contact Nintendo’s customer support will be able to get help in order to secure the correct version for their copy of the game. This will help players from having to spend more money in order to re-purchase the correct one.

Those looking for help can check out Nintendo’s customer support right here.