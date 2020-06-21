Aniplex.EXE’s First Two Visual Novels Now Available on PC

Anime fans know the name Aniplex. Over the years, the company has brought out shows like Sword Art Online and Puella Magi Madoka Magica. Then they announced a new visual novel branch named Aniplex.EXE.

Their first two titles have just released. The two titles are Adabana Odd Tales and ATRI -My Dear Moments-. Visual novel fans should be hyped by the fact that these titles were developed by Liar-Soft and Frontwing respectively.

Both titles are currently 10% off and also available in a launch bundle. The launch bundle currently costs $31.57 on Steam, or 19% off.