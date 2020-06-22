Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time Gameplay Trailer Officially Revealed

Last week, word got out that Crash Bandicoot 4 was finally on its way, thanks to a ratings board leak. Since then, various tweets from developer Toys for Bob (best known for the Skylanders games) and the Summer Game Fest account hinted at the reveal happening on Monday, and then just flat-out stated that we’ll get our first look then. So as expected now, we finally got to see the first official gameplay trailer for Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time today, and it did not disappoint.

Appropriate enough for a game picking up from the original trilogy, Crash 4’s platforming action kicked in with a hefty dose of Fatboy Slim, providing the soundtrack to the classic gameplay the series is known for. This time around, though, Crash and Coco have access to a series of Quantum masks to provide new powers as well, with gravity and time manipulation showcased in the clip. We also get a look into some of the vivid worlds in this multiverse Cortex and company are wreaking havoc on after being launched into the past, complete with vehicle sections, massive boss battles and chase sequences, playable Cortex segments (with possible hints at more playable characters, going by the description), and more.

Perhaps the most surprising part of the trailer was the release date of October 2, meaning we only have to wait just a little over three months from now until Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time comes out. The game will be released for PS4 and XB1, with an Xbox Series X version to follow (and bonus early ’90s-inspired skins for those who get digital versions). No word on Switch or PC versions yet, but stay tuned for more details as they appear.